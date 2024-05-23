Drunk driver with toddler pulls machete on another man in Woodbridge road rage incident: police

article

A Woodbridge man is facing several charges after a road rage incident led to a DUI arrest. Police say the incident happened all while the man’s two-year-old child was in the backseat of the car.

Police say just before 7 p.m. on May 19, officers responded to the area of Old Delaney Road near Quate Lane in Woodbridge to investigate a report of a man pulling a gun on a driver following a road rage incident.

After investigating, police said the victim, a 19-year-old man, was involved in a road rage incident with the suspect, 43-year-old Douglas Ernesto Benavides and both drivers stopped on Old Daleny Road.

The victim approached Benavides and Benavides brandished a machete-style knife before driving out of the area.

Officers later found Benavides at a nearby home where he was determined to be intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed a two-year-old girl was in the car with Benavides at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Benavides was taken into custody and charged with felony child neglect, brandishing a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI and driving on a revoked license. He was held without bond.