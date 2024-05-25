Driver strikes median and pedestrian on sidewalk in fatal collision in Fairfax County: police

A fatal pedestrian crash left one dead and another arrested in Fairfax County.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Kings Highway and Huntington Park Drive for a pedestrian crash on May 24, around 12:30 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, 38-year-old Michael Rambudhan, of Woodbridge, remained on scene and was treated for injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

According to police, Rambudhan was driving a 2023 Acura MDX northbound on North Kings Highway. His vehicle left the roadway, struck a median, and continued onto the sidewalk where he struck 54-year-old Lucius Gaskins, of Alexandria, before striking a tree.

Gaskins was declared deceased at the scene. Rambudhan was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal.

He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Detectives believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and speed is still under investigation.