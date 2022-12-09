Driver of stolen pickup truck causes fiery chain-reaction crash in Lorton: police

Authorities say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a fiery chain-reaction crash that involved several other vehicles in the Lorton area Thursday afternoon.

Officers say they spotted the vehicle just before 5 p.m. driving southbound on Interstate 95 near the 164 mile marker. They say the driver sped away from them at a high rate of speed and began weaving in and out of traffic.

The driver sideswiped a car on the shoulder of the highway and collided with another before triggering the chain-reaction crash involving four other vehicles. The stolen pickup truck then caught on fire.

The driver, a 23-year-old male, was taken into custody and transported to Lorton Health Plex with minor injuries from the crash. Charges against him are pending.