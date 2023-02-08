Driver kills man crossing the street in Northeast

A man died Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near an AutoZone in Northeast.

D.C. police said the call regarding the crash came in at 5:55 p.m.

When first responders arrived at the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue NE, they assessed the victim and pronounced him dead at the scene.

5th District Watch Commander Lt. Montez said construction on the bridge nearby created a new traffic pattern. When the man was struck outside a crosswalk, the driver was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane.

Montez said that the driver who remained at the scene after the collision stated that the victim walked out onto the road and "came out of nowhere." The driver didn't have any impairment, Montez added, and according to him, the driver had the right of way.

