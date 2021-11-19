Driver killed in crash on I-270 in Germantown

Authorities say the driver of a vehicle was killed early Friday morning after a collision on a busy highway in Montgomery County.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. on northbound I-270 at Germantown Road.

Police say the driver of a Ford Fusion was stopped in the main lanes of northbound I-270 when it was stuck from the rear by a tractor-trailer.

The collision caused the tractor-trailer to jack-knife closing the northbound lanes for several hours. The driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes have since been reopened. The crash is still under investigation at this time.