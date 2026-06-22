Driver killed after single-vehicle collision inside parking garage, officials say
article
A driver was killed after a single-car collision inside a parking garage located in Rockville Monday evening.
What we know:
Investigators with the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a collision inside a parking garage at 5:31 p.m. on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive in Rockville, according to a tweet shared by the police department.
What we don't know:
The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.
The Source: Information for this article was taken from tweets shared by the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue on June 22, 2026.