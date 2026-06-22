Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after single-vehicle collision inside parking garage, officials say

By Catherine Stoddard
FOX 5 DC
Maryland
Published June 22, 2026 7:19 PM EDT
Published June 22, 2026 7:19 PM EDT
article

A driver has died after a single-car collision inside a parking garage on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive in Rockville. (David Pazos MCFRS PIO) 

The Brief

    • A female driver was killed after a single-vehicle collision inside a parking garage on Monday evening in Rockville, Maryland. 
    • The crash happened on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive. 
    • The cause of the crash is being investigated. 

A driver was killed after a single-car collision inside a parking garage located in Rockville Monday evening. 

What we know:

Investigators with the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a collision inside a parking garage at 5:31 p.m. on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive in Rockville, according to a tweet shared by the police department. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time. 

The Source: Information for this article was taken from tweets shared by the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue on June 22, 2026. 

Maryland