Driver killed after single-vehicle collision inside parking garage, officials say

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The Brief A female driver was killed after a single-vehicle collision inside a parking garage on Monday evening in Rockville, Maryland. The crash happened on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive. The cause of the crash is being investigated.



A driver was killed after a single-car collision inside a parking garage located in Rockville Monday evening.

What we know:

Investigators with the Montgomery County Department of Police and the Montgomery County Maryland Fire & Rescue were dispatched to a collision inside a parking garage at 5:31 p.m. on the 11300 block of Woodglen Drive in Rockville, according to a tweet shared by the police department.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.