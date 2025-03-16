Driver injured after high winds topple tree onto car in Potomac

A driver in Potomac is lucky to be alive after a powerful windstorm sent a tree crashing onto their SUV Sunday afternoon.

Despite the dramatic scene, Montgomery County police confirmed the driver only suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," and is recovering at a local hospital.

The incident occurred just after 4 p.m. on River Road (MD-190) near Newbridge Drive, where a massive tree fell across the roadway, trapping the truck beneath it.

Wind gusts in the area were reportedly strong, with speeds reaching over 40 mph, and some utility poles snapped under the pressure, leaving power lines dangling.

Emergency crews quickly arrived, with Pepco workers clearing the tree and reopening the road shortly after the accident.

No further information about the driver’s condition has been released.

The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for the region, warning that gusts could make driving hazardous and knock down unsecured objects.

As the storm swept through the area, authorities urged drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid the region until it was cleared.

Despite the damage, emergency responders confirmed the power lines involved were not live, and the situation was deemed safe.

The scene was cleared, and River Road reopened shortly before evening.

