Driver injured, 2 rescued after car crashes into Gaithersburg townhouse, sparking flames

A car crashed into a townhouse Monday afternoon in Gaithersburg, sparking flames inside the property, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters and police are still on the scene at Orchard Ridge Drive near Twin Lakes Drive after being notified of the fire at 2:48 p.m.

While it's unclear what exactly led to the crash, Montgomery County police said a white BMW was traveling southbound on Orchard Ridge Drive, and for reasons unknown that vehicle crossed the median and entered the opposite side of the roadway before crashing into several homes along the 4300 block of the neighborhood.

Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said one person was removed from the four-story house by a neighbor using a ladder before first responders arrived. Another person — who was inside when the crash occurred — was rescued from a balcony by firefighters. The conditions of the occupants are currently unknown.

The driver of the white BMW, an adult male, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, Goldstein said.

Montgomery County police have closed down Orchard Ridge Drive. They are urging evening commuters to seek an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.