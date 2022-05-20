Virginia driver hits pedestrians while picking up dropped food; 6 people hospitalized

Four pedestrians were hit by a car in Northern Virginia leaving at least one person with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened Friday morning in the 7200 block of Maple Place in Annandale, Virginia.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Nissan was driving north on Maple Place when she dropped food and spilled a drink inside her car.

Police said as she attempted to pick up the items, she lost control of the car, crossed the center median, and hit four pedestrians standing in a parking lot along the southbound side of Maple Place. The car eventually stopped after hitting a nearby metal fence.

Police said the group of pedestrians were gathered in the parking lot discussing a community project.

Six people including the driver, a passenger, and the pedestrians were all taken to area hospitals. Police said one of the pedestrians, a woman, has life-threatening injuries and remains in the hospital.

Police said the incident is still under investigation. The details of that investigation will be reviewed by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney once it is complete.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Maple Place between Annandale Road and Daniels Avenue was closed for several hours following the crash. The road has since reopened.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.