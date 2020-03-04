Driver dressed in Spider-Man costume exposed himself to woman at red light in Manassas, police say

Authorities say a driver dressed as Spider-Man exposed himself to a woman at a stop light in Prince William County.

The incident was reported Friday around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Sudley Road and Bulloch Drive in Manassas.

According to police, a 44-year-old woman reported that the driver of a 4-door-sedan -- dressed in a Spider-Man costume -- made an obscene gesture to her while they were waiting at the red light. The woman told police that the driver rolled down his window and exposed himself to her before the light changed and he drove away.

Authorities say there any contact between the victim and the suspect.