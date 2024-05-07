Drake's property reportedly taped off by cops after shooting in area

Rap star Drake’s mansion in an upscale Toronto neighborhood was reportedly taped off by police after a shooting left a man injured early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at 2:09 a.m. ET at Bayview and Lawrence Avenues. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man seriously injured, and he was taken to an area hospital, Toronto Police tell FOX Television Stations.

Authorities said the suspect left the area in a car, and there’s no further information on a description of the individual or vehicle at this time.

Drake owns a massive 50,000 square-foot mansion and the rapper has occasionally shared images of his home online, CBC News in Toronto reported.

