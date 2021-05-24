Dozens displaced after Arlington apartment complex fire

As many as 60 residents of an Arlington apartment complex are out of their homes Monday after an early morning fire.

Fire officials say the blaze was reported in the 3000 block of S Randolph Street sometime around 6 a.m.

FOX 5's Maureen Umeh spoke with fire officials at the scene who said two alarms were called and three units were damaged by the fire. Officials say one resident refused transport.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.