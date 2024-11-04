Downtown DC businesses board up windows, doors ahead of Election Day

As D.C. works to increase safety measures ahead of Election Day, people are also doing what they can to keep their businesses safe by boarding up their glass windows and doors.

Some of the business owners who spoke with FOX 5 said it’s something they have to do in case violence breaks out in the District.

On 17th and Pennsylvania, a number of restaurants, coffee shops and even a McDonald's are boarded up from top to bottom. It’s expected that more places will do the same throughout the city — especially businesses near the White House.

"Because of protection and just to be prepared," said Marcus Donovan, who manages Pow Pow in Northeast.

Donovan says he has more than plywood protecting his restaurant located in Franklin Square.

"It’s like a fortress," Donovan said. "If we had a boat it would be even better."

It’s a structure the building’s property manager built. Donovan says he wishes this wasn’t the reality but it has to be done and he can’t rely on the city right now.

"It would be nice if the city was more prepared for Jan. 6, although we understand the scenario and situation with Trump but it’s the whole thing of putting it together for ourselves," he said.

Over on 13th and Pennsylvania, even more buildings are being boarded up.

"This was our first time and eating inside there is a very different feeling when all of the windows are boarded up," David Lauder told FOX 5.

Lauder has called the city home for almost 30 years. He says it’s never felt like this during elections until recently.

"It saddens me that our elections are free, then we are locked up by boarded-up windows and our beautiful city is diminished," Lauder said.

Others who live in the District say they think the boards are a bit much, and an inconvenience.

"I don’t think it’s necessary," DC resident Phillip White said. "It shouldn’t happen."

FOX 5 asked one business owner how long they plan to keep the boards up. He says at least for the next week, then they'll remove the boards and put them back up in early January.