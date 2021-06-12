2 in critical condition, 11 others hurt in downtown Austin shooting

The Austin Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects responsible for a downtown shooting that left 13 people hurt.

Police say they responded to reports of multiple shots fired at around 1:30 a.m. near the 400 block of East 6th Street.

When officers arrived they found a large crowd of people in the area and initially located several victims who had sustained gunshot wounds and were hurt. Officers immediately began life-saving measures on multiple victims.

Six victims were transported by police vehicles to the hospital and three victims were taken by personal vehicles. The four other victims were transported by Austin-Travis County EMS.

Officials say 11 of the victims are in stable condition and two are in critical condition. At this time, no deaths have been reported.

The suspect or suspects remain on the loose. It's not clear if there is only one shooter or if there are multiple people involved.

APD says there is one suspect described as a black male, with dreadlocks, wearing a black shirt and a skinny build.

At this time, APD says it appears to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing and police say all information that has been released is preliminary.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512-974-TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous.

LOCAL, STATE OFFICIALS RESPOND TO SHOOTING

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released a statement in response to the shooting saying, "The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law."

Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted on Twitter thanking "law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel for a quick response" and also addressed the "uptick in gun violence" in the post's thread.

Austin City Council members Greg Casar and Mackenzie Kelly also released statements on Twitter about the shooting.