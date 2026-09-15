Loudoun County supervisors advance 12-month data center moratorium

The Brief Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed 12-month data center moratorium. The proposal would only apply to new applications. The resolution requires a final vote and the board will continue to discuss on Oct. 13.



Loudoun County's Board of Supervisors advanced a proposed 12-month pause on new data center projects.

What we know:

The county's attorney made it clear that an indefinite moratorium is not legal, and the proposed temporary pause would only apply to new applications.

Leaders understand the concerns of supporters and those in opposition, but some supervisors questioned the temporary halt, as they believe the move could prompt issues with grid reliability across the region.

The decision comes amid division within the community over the future of data centers in the county.

Loudoun County has become known as the data center capital of the world. According to leaders, tech facilities generate more than half of the county's budget.

However, the rapid growth has caused pushback from some neighbors who say the facilities are getting too close to their homes.

Residents expressed concerns over the increasing demand for power, which requires high voltage transmission lines near homes, schools and backyards.

Resident Ashley Warmeling said, "We are determined to pushback in every way that we can."

Supporters say there's another side to the debate.

Over 1,000 electrical workers who are part of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Union are worried that a pause on new projects could put their jobs at risk. Some employees told FOX 5 that halting projects would disrupt the work needed to power the tech facilities.

"It's a lot of optics everyone is playing with. We feel like a ball of yarn, both parties are playing with us. But these are great careers," said Don Slaiman with the electrical worker's union.

Supporters have also pointed to the investments that have come with the county's tech boom, including funding for schools, parks and other county services.

The resolution will require a final vote. The Board of Supervisors is expected to take up the conversation again on Oct. 13.