The Brief Fairfax County officers are responding to multiple road closures, downed trees, fallen power lines and traffic signal outages across the county on Thanksgiving afternoon. Major corridors—including parts of Dolley Madison Boulevard, Georgetown Pike, Waples Mill Road and Roberts Road—are blocked or restricted as a Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Drivers are urged to use caution, treat dark traffic signals as four-way stops and seek alternate routes while crews clear debris.



Downed trees, fallen power lines and dark traffic signals are blocking or restricting multiple roads across Fairfax County on Thanksgiving afternoon as gusty winds and heavy rain move through Northern Virginia.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers are responding to weather-related hazards across several police districts, including McLean, Reston, West Springfield, Fair Oaks, Mount Vernon and Franconia. The county remains under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Thursday, with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Road closures and hazards by district

Local perspective:

Here is the full list of weather-related road closures, lane restrictions and hazards reported by Fairfax County police as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Mount Vernon District:

Spring Drive and Richmond Highway: Tree down on power lines.

Fort Hunt Road and Belle View Boulevard: Right lane blocked due to a fallen tree.

McLean District:

Dolley Madison Boulevard (northbound between Lewinsville Road and Old Dominion Drive): Closed due to a fallen tree.

Great Falls Street: Restricted to one lane due to downed power lines.

North Kensington Street: Downed power line reported.

Margarity Court: Restricted to one lane due to a fallen tree.

International Drive and Chain Bridge Road: Traffic signals are out; all turn lanes are closed, and only through lanes remain open.

Reston District:

Georgetown Pike at Leigh Mill Road: Closed due to downed power lines.

Steeplechase Drive (between Trotter Lane and Silver Fox Lane): Closed due to a fallen tree.

Franconia District:

Devereux Circle and Mottendorf Street: Roadway blocked due to a fallen tree.

West Springfield District:

Roberts Road (south of Collinham Drive): Blocked due to a fallen tree.

7900 block of Jansen Drive: Roadway blocked due to a fallen tree.

Hornbuckle Drive: Tree down on an unoccupied vehicle.

Yates Road and Kincheloe Road: Downed tree and power lines.

11100 block of Popes Head Road: One lane blocked; traffic is getting through using the westbound lane.

Fair Oaks District:

11400 block of Waples Mill Road: Closed due to a downed tree and power lines.

4600 block of Holly Road: Downed power lines.

Andes Road and Byrd Drive: Downed tree and power lines.

Vale Road and Cobb Hill: Downed tree and power lines.

Additional reported hazards:

3200 block of Woodland: Downed tree and power lines.

3500 block of King Arthur: Downed power lines (no traffic impact reported).

3600 block of Dorado Court: Tree down on power lines (no traffic impact reported).

4200 block of Oak Hill Drive: Tree down on power lines (no traffic impact reported).

Police said no issues had been reported in the Sully or Mason districts as of the 1 p.m. update.

Safety reminders

What you can do:

County officials and police are urging anyone traveling for the holiday to allow extra time and take precautions:

Stay clear of wires: Treat every downed power line as live and report it immediately.

Dark intersections: Treat intersections with non-working traffic signals as four-way stops.

Check before you go: Drivers can check live Virginia road conditions at 511virginia.org or by calling 511, and follow @FairfaxCountyPD on X for ongoing county updates.