Don't panic! Virginia restaurant offering blue crab carry-out, delivery amid coronavirus

In a masterful display of marketing Blue Ridge Seafood is reminding patrons they have a ton of seafood on deck—and toilet paper.

The small family business located in Gainesville, Virginia has transitioned to curbside pick-up and delivery services only amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The majority of our employees rely on the income they make at our restaurant to support their families,” said manager Kyle Donovan.

In an effort to stay open, the seafood joint has gotten very creative with their marketing.

This prompted the hilarious on-brand sign which read:

“Don’t panic! We have lots of seafood and toilet paper!”

