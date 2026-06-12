Crews prepare to remove Trump's name from Kennedy Center after judge denies board request

The Brief A judge has blocked a request from the Kennedy Center board to pause a ruling that would remove President Donald Trump's name from the building. In December, the board voted to rename the center, adding Trump's name, and installed signage on the building the next day. Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in May that the addition was illegal, and that only Congress can change the facility's name.



A judge has denied a request from the Kennedy Center board to pause an order calling for the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the building. Now, crews are preparing to take the signage down.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge blocks renaming of Kennedy Center after Trump

Kennedy Center renaming battle

Timeline:

Last year, Trump revamped the Kennedy Center board, appointing a group of loyalists. The board elected Trump as its chairman shortly after.

RELATED: Donald Trump's name added to Kennedy Center day after renaming vote

In December, the Kennedy Center board voted to rename the facility to include Trump's name. Crews began updating the name on the building's facade the next day.

Then last month, Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the board's decision to rename the building was illegal, and that only Congress had the authority to change the name. He gave the board until Friday, June 12, to remove the signage from the facility.

On Friday, the board learned that their request to pause the removal was denied.

RELATED: Trump elected chairman of Kennedy Center, replaces board with loyalists

Dig deeper:

According to reports from The Associated Press, the center has already removed Trump's name in other ways, including on letterhead, in staff email signatures, and in emails to Kenendy Center members.

What's next:

The Kennedy Center board can still decide to appeal Cooper's May ruling.