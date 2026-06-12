Crews prepare to remove Trump's name from Kennedy Center after judge denies board request
WASHINGTON - A judge has denied a request from the Kennedy Center board to pause an order calling for the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the building. Now, crews are preparing to take the signage down.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Judge blocks renaming of Kennedy Center after Trump
Kennedy Center renaming battle
Timeline:
Last year, Trump revamped the Kennedy Center board, appointing a group of loyalists. The board elected Trump as its chairman shortly after.
RELATED: Donald Trump's name added to Kennedy Center day after renaming vote
In December, the Kennedy Center board voted to rename the facility to include Trump's name. Crews began updating the name on the building's facade the next day.
Then last month, Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the board's decision to rename the building was illegal, and that only Congress had the authority to change the name. He gave the board until Friday, June 12, to remove the signage from the facility.
On Friday, the board learned that their request to pause the removal was denied.
RELATED: Trump elected chairman of Kennedy Center, replaces board with loyalists
Dig deeper:
According to reports from The Associated Press, the center has already removed Trump's name in other ways, including on letterhead, in staff email signatures, and in emails to Kenendy Center members.
What's next:
The Kennedy Center board can still decide to appeal Cooper's May ruling.
The Source: Information in this story is from The Associated Press and previous FOX 5 DC reports.