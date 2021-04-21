DOJ to announce probe into Minneapolis Police Department after George Floyd's death

The Justice Department is expected to announce a probe into the policing practices in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death, the Associated Press is reporting.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to make an announcement Wednesday, one day after jurors convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of murdering Floyd.

Garland will speak at 9 a.m. CT. His remarks will air live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live.

The attorney general issued a statement after the verdict was announced on Tuesday afternoon, confirming the federal civil rights investigation into Floyd’s death is ongoing.

"The jury in the state trial of Derek Chauvin has fulfilled its civic duty and rendered a verdict convicting him on all counts," Garland said in his statement. "While the state’s prosecution was successful, I know that nothing can fill the void that the loved ones of George Floyd have felt since his death. The Justice Department has previously announced a federal civil rights investigation into the death of George Floyd. This investigation is ongoing."

The jury found Chauvin guilty on all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. After the verdict was read, he was immediately handcuffed and taken to prison.

Floyd died after being detained by Chauvin and other police officers outside Cup Foods on May 25, 2020. A widely-shared video taken by a teenage bystander showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes as he cried out that he could not breathe.

The other three police officers charged with aiding and abetting in connection with Floyd’s death will be tried together this summer.