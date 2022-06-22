Another dog dies after visiting pet hotel in Georgetown

A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel.

Others have also made similar accusations against the business.

Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD from the war.

Lindsay says Toby was his loving support up until June 2nd.

That's when Lindsay says he picked Toby up at the Life of Riley pet hotel in Adams Morgan and noticed he was disoriented.

"I said something’s wrong with Toby, I checked in and tried to get him to wake up, and he was totally out of it. I tried to stand him up, and he wouldn’t stand up and when he did that's when I noticed on the backside was this massive wound" Lindsay said.

When Lindsay took Toby to an emergency room vet, he was told that his pet had a traumatic brain injury and needed to be put to sleep.

FOX 5 contacted the D.C. Humane Rescue Alliance, which said there is an "open investigation" into Toby's death. But they would not provide anymore information.

When FOX 5 visited Life of Riley to ask what happened to Toby, staffers would not comment and asked us to leave.

Later, another staffer said they are cooperating with the Humane Rescue Alliance investigation.

This isn't the first time Life of Riley has faced questions following the death of a dog. In July 2021, Matthew Kopp contacted FOX 5 after his dog Stardust died after being groomed at Life of Riley.

Kopp said at the time, he was told his dog died of heat stroke.

Lindsay says he's been contacted by other concerned dog owners.