A SpaceX launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida was visible over the Washington, D.C., region shortly after its early‑morning blastoff Tuesday.

FOX 5’s Steve Chenevey captured the rocket streaking across the sky over Bethesda soon after the 5:30 a.m. launch.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda also captured images of the launch in the sky. The rocket is carrying Starlink satellites.

The "space jellyfish" effect was clearly visible in the clear morning sky. The rocket took about six minutes to reach the mid‑Atlantic after its launch in Florida.

SpaceX launch visible over DC region Tuesday (Chenevey / WTTG)