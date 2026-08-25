Missing 15-year-old girl last seen Friday in Arlington County

The Brief Authorities ask for the public’s help locating a missing 15‑year‑old girl. Maryam Al‑Hadj was last seen Friday wearing a white long‑sleeve shirt and light blue jeans. Officials say she is considered critically missing due to health concerns.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 15‑year‑old missing girl last seen Friday in Arlington County.

Arlington County Police say Maryam Al‑Hadj was last seen in the 1400 block of 28th Street S on the afternoon of August 21 wearing a white long‑sleeve shirt and light blue jeans.

Maryam Al-Hadj (Arlington County Police Department)

She is described as a Black female, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she is considered critically missing due to mental and/or physical health concerns.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 703‑558‑2222 or 9‑1‑1 in an emergency.