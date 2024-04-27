Diddy files to dismiss claims including 'revenge porn' in sexual assault lawsuit

Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs have, for years, pushed back against a woman's claims that he drugged her on a date when she was 19 years old.

On Friday, his legal team filed a motion to dismiss some of the claims, citing that they were not under the law when the incident occurred, AP reports.

The latest allegations are one of many that have been brought against the "Bad Boy Records" Executive.

Diddy accused of 1991 sexual assault

The motion claims that Combs cannot be sued because certain laws did not exist when the woman first made the allegations.

Joi Dickerson-Deal, says Diddy "intentionally drugged" her, took her home, and sexually assaulted her after a date in Harlem when she was a 19-year-old college student.

She also claims that he recorded the assault and shared it with several friends in the industry.

Diddy has denied the allegations and says the woman is seeking to exploit the New York law that extends the statute of limitations.

The woman's claims come nearly 30 years after the alleged assault, to which lawyers claim New York Revenge Porn Laws were not codified until 2019.

His lawyers also pointed out a few other laws, including the New York Services for Victims of Human Trafficking Law, which came into effect in 2007.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly, as Dickerson has done.

In a lawsuit Combs settled the day after it was filed in November, his former protégé and girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura claimed he subjected her to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.

Ventura, alleged in the suit filed against the producer and music mogul in New York federal court that Combs brought her into his "ostentatious, fast-paced, and drug-fueled lifestyle" not long after she met him and signed to his label when she was 19, and he was 37 in 2005.

New York revenge porn laws

New York outlawed revenge porn in 2019 with penalties of up to a year in jail and civil damages for abusers.

People taking screenshots or recordings of their partners without their knowledge or consent and using it to threaten the disclosure of the intimate images is commonly called "revenge porn."

n some cases, they force the person to comply with certain demands.

Women make up 90 percent of revenge porn victims.

Statute of limitations

Gov. Hochul signed into law on Nov. 17, 2023, a bill amending the New York State Human Rights Law to extend the statute of limitations for filing claims of unlawful discrimination under state law to three years, which runs from the date of the alleged unlawful discriminatory practice. The previous deadline for initiating discrimination claims under state law was one year, except for claims of sexual harassment, which could be filed within a three-year statute of limitations period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.