Derek Chauvin sentence: 22 1/2 years in prison for murder of George Floyd

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin to 270 months, or 22 1/2 years, in prison Friday for the murder of George Floyd. Sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT. FOX 9 is broadcasting the sentencing live in its entirety on air and streaming at fox9.com/live.

In April, a Hennepin County jury found Chauvin guilty of all three counts he was facing for his role in Floyd’s May 25, 2020 death: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, Chauvin will only be sentenced for the most serious charge, second-degree unintentional murder.

At the sentencing, prosecutors and the defense made their case for how much time Chauvin should serve. The sentencing was also a chance for those directly affected to tell the judge how the crime changed their life. Derek Chauvin also delivered a brief statement.

Floyd family gives victim impact statements

Four members of Floyd's family gave victim impact statements at Chauvin's sentencing: his 7-year-old daughter Gianna Floyd, his nephew, Brandon Floyd, and two of his brothers, Terrence Floyd and Philonise Floyd. All members requested the maximum sentence for Chauvin.

"We don't want to see more slaps on the wrist," Terrence told the court.

Terrence spoke directly to Chauvin while delivering his statement, telling the court he wanted to ask the former officer why he did what he did.

"What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck," Terrence asked. "When you knew that he posed no threat anymore, when he was handcuffed, why didn’t you get up? Why you stayed there?"

Derek Chauvin’s mother speaks on his behalf

Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, spoke at his sentencing on Friday, the first time she has spoken publicly about the case. She told the court her son is a good man.

"Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man," she said. "He has a big heart and he always has put others before his own."

In delivering her statement, Pawlenty spoke directly to her son, telling him her happiest moment was giving birth to him and her second happiest was pinning his police badge on him.

"I always believed in your innocence and I will never waver from that," she said.

Motion for new trial denied

Hours before Chauvin’s sentencing on Friday, Cahill denied a motion from defense attorney Eric Nelson for a new trial in the case as well as a motion to hold a hearing into jury misconduct.

Nelson had cited publicity surrounding the trial and juror misconduct among other things as reasons supporting a new trial. The defense will likely take their arguments to the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

What sentence is Chauvin expected to get?

Second-degree unintentional murder carries a presumptive sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison, according to the state’s sentencing guidelines. However, Judge Peter Cahill is considering aggravating factors that could warrant a higher sentence.

In his court ruling last month, Cahill said he found four aggravating factors that supported an upward departure from the sentencing guidelines: Chauvin abused his position of authority as a police officer, Floyd was treated with particular cruelty, Chauvin committed the crime as part of a group and he committed the crime in front of children.

Cahill could sentence Chauvin to up to 40 years in prison, however, experts say he is unlikely to get more than 30 years. Prosecutors are asking for a 30-year sentence, while Chauvin’s defense team wants probation.

Whatever the sentence, Chauvin will have to serve two-thirds of it behind bars per state law. The remainder will be spent in some form of supervised release.

Death of George Floyd

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground outside Cup Foods at the intersection of 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis and pressed his knee on his neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly cried out that he could not breathe. Two other Minneapolis police officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, helped restrain Floyd, while a third officer, Tou Thao, held back bystanders and kept them from intervening in the over nine-minute-long restraint.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter for their roles in Floyd’s death. Their state trial will take place in March 2022 after it was delayed to allow a federal case against all four officers, including Chauvin, to go forward. This spring, a federal grand jury indicted Chauvin, Thao, Kueng and Lane on charges they violated Floyd’s civil rights during his deadly arrest last year.

Floyd’s death sparked conversations about race and policing nationwide. As a result, the Justice Department has launched a sweeping civil investigation into the patterns and practices of the Minneapolis Police Department.