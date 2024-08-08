Deputy Director of DC Buildings resigns after ethics investigation

article

The deputy director of D.C.'s Department of Buildings, Caroline Lian, has resigned following a Board of Ethics investigation that revealed she had been working a separate full-time job with Freddie Mac during her telework days.

Lian, who also served as a Falls Church City Council member, allegedly participated in council business while on the clock for the District of Columbia. The investigation led to Lian being fined $25,000, and she is no longer part of the D.C. or Falls Church government.

Her resignation from the Falls Church City Council became effective on Thursday, following revelations about her failure to properly report outside employment. The City of Falls Church confirmed her resignation, which was prompted by an article published in The Washington Post on Wednesday. The article detailed findings from the District of Columbia’s Board of Ethics and Government Accountability Office, revealing that Lian had not accurately disclosed her outside employment.

"The Post article prompted the City to review Ms. Lian’s most recent annual Financial Disclosure, known as the ‘Virginia State and Local Statement of Economic Interests,’" said Mary Catherine Chase, spokesperson for the City of Falls Church. "Upon review, the City discovered that the former council member listed only Freddie Mac as her employer and did not disclose her employment relationship with the District of Columbia. Following procedures set forth by state code, the City has relayed this information to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for investigation."

Daniel Gleick, Press Secretary for the District of Columbia's Department of Buildings, stated, "The Department of Buildings has accepted the employee’s resignation effective immediately, and she is no longer employed by District government. The Department of Buildings is committed to our mission of serving D.C. residents, businesses, and visitors, and will be taking additional steps to ensure that all employees follow required practices."

The investigation into Lian’s financial disclosures and outside employment is ongoing.