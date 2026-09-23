Departures to Dulles airport grounded due to runway construction

Aircraft scheduled to depart for Washington Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia are being held on the ground due to runway construction on Wednesday.

According to the United States Department of Transportation’s National Airspace System Status website, departures bound for Dulles are being held at origin airports across parts of the Southeast, Mid‑Atlantic, Northeast, Florida, the Great Lakes region and the Midwest.

The ground stop is in effect until 11:30 a.m. and could be extended.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the United States Department of Transportation’s National Airspace System Status website.



