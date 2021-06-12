Denmark match against Finland at European Championship suspended after star player collapses on field

article

UPDATE (1:25 P.M.):

The governing body of European soccer tweeted that Christian Eriksen's condition has stabilized following his collapse during Saturday's Euro 2020 match in Copenhagen:

ORIGINAL:

Denmark’s match against Finland at the European Championship has been suspended.

The match was stopped after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field.

Eriksen was taken off on a stretcher after needing medical attention for about 10 minutes.

Eriksen collapsed untouched near the end of the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates then formed a shielding wall around him.

The Finland players huddled by their bench and eventually walked off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment. Eriksen was carried off to a loud ovation.

Earlier:

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was given chest compressions after collapsing on the field during a European Championship game against Finland.

Eriksen fell to the ground near the sideline late in the first half and was immediately surrounded by medical personnel. His teammates formed a shielding wall around him to give him privacy as the medics treated him.