Expand / Collapse search

Demonstrator scales Frederick Douglass Bridge following Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A demonstrator scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The demonstrator climbed the bridge around 11 a.m. with a flag and a large green banner.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Traffic on the bridge came to a halt as police worked to safely remove the demonstrator.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.