Demonstrator scales Frederick Douglass Bridge following Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

A demonstrator scaled the Frederick Douglass Bridge in Washington, D.C. following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The demonstrator climbed the bridge around 11 a.m. with a flag and a large green banner.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Traffic on the bridge came to a halt as police worked to safely remove the demonstrator.

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.