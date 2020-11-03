Democrat Mfume holds on to Maryland's 7th Congressional District seat by thwarting Trump favorite Klacik

Kweisi Mfume will hold onto his seat in Maryland's 7th Congressional District after thwarting GOP favorite Kimberly Klacik.

Mfume – a former NAACP leader – initially won in April by routing Klacik in a race to fill the seat previously occupied by the late Elijah Cummings.

The venerated Democrat who frequently served as a foil to President Donald Trump died in October 2019 due to complications from longstanding health issues. He was 68.

Mfume supports stronger gun-control measures, such as reauthorizing a federal assault weapons ban that expired in 2005. Baltimore had 348 homicides last year — the fifth straight year topping 300 — making it the city’s most violent year ever per capita.

Mfume also is focusing on the root causes of crime, such as the inability of young adults to find jobs. He advocates for greater support for apprenticeships to develop skills for young people to find work.

