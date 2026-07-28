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The Brief A report by D.C.'s inspector general detailed a breakdown in MPD's crime reporting. The report claims the police department suffered a "systemic breakdown" in crime reporting over 10 years. MPD said it held virtual trainings and will launch a new unit to focus on data integrity.



A new report released Tuesday by D.C.’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) revealed that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) suffered a "prolonged and systemic breakdown" in its crime reporting systems over 10 years, from 2015 to 2025.

According to the watchdogs, MPD's reporting system was "outdated, incomplete, and out of step" with official department policies, with internal controls that once existed breaking down significantly over the decade. However, the report stops short of finding that MPD intentionally misreported crime data or deliberately misled the public.

Security and accuracy vulnerabilities

What we know:

The OIG report noted that the system's flaws left crime data vulnerable to potential manipulation. The OIG urged the department to establish robust internal fail-safes.

The report found that the records' system lacked basic access controls, making it nearly impossible to detect unauthorized access. According to the report, some changes to police reports could be done "invisibly" due to modifications that were not consistently logged.

The report also found that there were no independent mechanisms to ensure that the final classification of a crime matched the narrative written in a police report.

The report further cited an August 2025 incident in which an MPD supervisor erroneously assumed three separate 911 calls were for a single event. After the Office of Unified Communications requested clarification, officials realized that the calls were for three distinct burglaries that occurred close together.

MPD pledges reforms and data integrity unit

What they're saying:

In response to the findings, MPD issued a statement emphasizing its commitment to transparency and accountability.

"To improve our internal practices, we held virtual training on crime classification for all MPD members in March. We are now developing in-person, in-service training to further ensure that every member feels confident and consistent in applying the D.C. Code," a spokesperson said.

The department also announced it is establishing a new Unit for Data Integrity and Analytics. The specialized unit will be tasked with regularly reviewing police reports and enforcing objective reporting standards across the department.