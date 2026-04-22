Death investigation after body found in burning car in Prince George’s, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - A death investigation is underway after a body was discovered inside a car that was found on fire Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County.
Officers responded around 9:45 a.m. to the 4500 block of Wheeler Hills Road in the Oxon Hill area. After the flames were extinguished, authorities found a body in the driver’s seat.
No additional information has been released.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Prince George’s County Police.