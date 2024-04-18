Deadly motorcycle crash halts traffic on I-395 during rush hour

A motorcyclist died Thursday after a crash during rush hour in Arlington.

The Virginia State Police Department told FOX 5 that the driver was thrown from the bike and died on the highway.

A spokesperson for the department said the motorcyclist was traveling north on I-395, and around 4:50 p.m., swerved off near Glebe Road, and struck a guardrail.

All lanes were previously shut down. The three left lanes have since reopened.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported traffic had built up to 2 miles from the site of the collision. At one point, the agency said it stretched as far back as the Springfield interchange.

Drivers are still being warned to expect delays or take an alternate route to their destinations.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.