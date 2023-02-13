Dead cat found mysteriously hanging from street sign in Frederick County

Deputies are looking for whoever is responsible for hanging a dead cat from a street sign in a Frederick County neighborhood over the weekend.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the intersection of Maple Trail and Tomahawk Trail Monday around 4:07 a.m. after receiving a call reporting cruelty to an animal.

Once deputies arrived they noticed the deceased white cat, whose back legs were tied to a yellow rope, hanging from the street sign.

If you have any information or know who may be responsible the Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking you to reach out to 540-662-6162.