DEA agent faces multiple charges in connection with Capitol Riot

A Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) faces multiple charges, including making a false statement and entering a restricted area with a firearm, in connection with the Capitol Riots that took place on Jan. 6.

According to charging documents, Mark Sami Ibrahim of California traveled to D.C., participated in the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and was in restricted areas without authority to be there. The documents also state he was carrying his DEA-issued firearm during this time.

Ibrahim posed for several photographs in which his DEA badge and firearm were displayed. He also posted a photo of himself standing next to one of the bicycle-style barricades that had been pulled apart by the crowd several minutes earlier.

PHOTO: U.S. District Court

PHOTO: U.S. District Court

A video posted online shortly after shows Ibrahim moving with the crowd, inside the separated barricades near the steps of the Senate. Another video posted by Ibrahim himself shows him standing inside the east barricades that had recently been overrun.

PHOTO: U.S. District Court

Ibrahim also posted a video to a WhatsApp group chat between him and at least five other law enforcement officers of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot by a law enforcement officer while attempting to enter the Capitol, moving past them as she was being loaded into an ambulance.

Later, Ibrahim climbed up onto the Peace Monument in the Peace Circle at First Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, taking another video of himself delivering a monologue, and ended the video showing the scene from on the Peace Monument.

On March 15, Ibrahim participated in a voluntary interview about the events of Jan. 6. He admitted to being at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and acknowledged that he had his DEA credentials with him as well as his DEA badge and firearm. However, he denied that he displayed or exposed his DEA badge and firearm at the Capitol.

Ibrahim said he went to the Capitol with his relative and his friend, who had been asked by the FBI to document the event, and that he went along with his friend to assist with that effort.

An interview with the friend in question revealed he was not there in any formal capacity for the FBI and that the FBI was not giving him directions or marching orders. The friend said Ibrahim had crafted the story and went to the rally to promote himself and a new podcast and cigar brand he wanted to launch.

On Jan. 6, Ibrahim was not on duty for the DEA and had given notice to the DEA of his intention to resign several weeks prior.

According to charging documents, Ibrahim's offenses include making a false statement, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a firearm, and stepping or climbing on, removing or in any way injuring a statue.