DC's oldest resident celebrates her 107th birthday

The District's oldest living resident celebrated her birthday Thursday at her church surrounded by loved ones.

Miss Willie Mae Avery turned 107 years old today and her family members, along with the city, celebrated her at Walker Memorial Baptist Church.

When asked her secret to life, Avery replied, "Working hard and just doing a lot of good things for the lord after I retired."

"I'm just so happy," she said. "I don't have words to say just so much."

The D.C. Department of Aging and Community Living honored Avery with a gold D.C. Centenarians medal, and Mayor Muriel Bowser sent over a letter and a certificate for her special day.

"As Mayor of Washington D.C., I am so very pleased to congratulate Ms. Willie Mae Avery on the wonderful occasion of your 107th birthday," the letter reads. "Ms. Avery whether your steadfast commitment to your Ward 4 neighbors through longtime residency or your spiritual donation to your faith through membership at Walker Memorial Baptist Church located near the historic U Street Corridor, you have long been known as an extraordinary pillar of your community to all who have had the pleasure to know and love you."

Avery was honored by the city back in February when she received an official Black History Month proclamation to thank her for all she's done to make D.C. what it is today.

