Mayor Bowser issues order modifying limits on large gatherings in DC

Washington, D.C.
Morning light illuminates American flags flying at the Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol Building on November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Mayor Muriel Bowser issued an order Tuesday that modifies Phase Two limits on large gatherings in the District and confirms 25 percent occupancy caps for constitutionally protected, recreational, and commercial activity.

The modified order says restaurants and retail food sellers may not exceed 25 percent of their capacity, nor have more than 250 persons indoors, which includes staff, servers and patrons. 

Houses of worship may admit no more than 25 percent of their capacity, or 250 persons, whichever is fewer. 

Other non-essential businesses are limited to no more than 25 percent of their capacity. 

The order will take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020. 

Read the full modified order below: 