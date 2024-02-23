DCist shutdown, WAMU moves forward with local news and programming

Local news site DCist shut down after covering news, city politics, arts, events, culture, and curiosities in Washington, D.C. for over six years.

DCist is part of WAMU 88.5, the Washington region's public media and NPR member station. But recently, when attempting to visit DCist's website, a message pops up alerting the end of the publication.

Several current and former contributors to DCist have taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their frustration with the new change.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.