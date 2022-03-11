DC youth detention employee charged with sexually abusing 17-year-old girl in custody

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division have arrested and charged a D.C. youth detention employee who allegedly sexually abused a 17-year-old girl.

According to court documents, 60-year-old Kelvin Francis Powell of Temple Hills used his position of authority to allegedly engage in sexual contact with a resident at the Youth Services Center in the 1000 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast.

Between October 2021 and January 2022, authorities say Powell inappropriately touched and sexually penetrated the minor on multiple occasions. The 17-year-old girl alleges that Powell would take her from her unit in the center to other locations, so she could make "Level 5" phone calls. That's where he would allegedly kiss the victim and initiate other sexual acts.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The victim told another staff member about the abuse and police were notified. Video footage from around the facility confirmed Powell was indeed escorting the victim out of her unit to other rooms, and inappropriately touching her.

Advertisement

Powell has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.