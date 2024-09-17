DC woman survives shooting in Columbia Heights; aunt in critical condition

A woman is speaking out after surviving a shooting that took place in Northwest, D.C. late last month.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, July 25, left the woman's aunt critically injured.

The woman, who asked us not to use her name, told FOX 5 she was driving her Toyota RAV4 in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, specifically on the 1400 block of Park Road NW, around 1:45 a.m. when the attack occurred.

She said she had her aunt and three other passengers in the car at the time.

According to D.C. police, a man opened fire on the SUV, shattering the front windshield and the rear passenger-side window. The woman was hit by flying glass, and her aunt was shot in the back of the head.

Miraculously, the bullet exited through her mouth, and she is currently recovering from her injuries.

"I was terrified. Not for me, but for my aunt, who was in that condition," the woman told FOX 5. "My immediate response was just to help her out and save her life … I was just worried about everybody in my car. I love my family very much. I wasn't even focusing on myself.

D.C. police are actively investigating the case and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The photo of the alleged shooter has been released, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact them.

The driver, still shaken by the ordeal, is calling on the community to assist in capturing the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call D.C. police.