DC woman hits store employee in head with wine bottle: police

By
Published  May 22, 2024 3:07pm EDT
Northeast
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a woman for an assault with a wine bottle that occurred in Northeast, D.C.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Beyonce Page of Northwest, D.C.

Police responded to the 1200 block of First Street on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 2:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect, Page, struck an employee with a wine bottle during a dispute inside an establishment.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Page was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

