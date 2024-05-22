DC woman hits store employee in head with wine bottle: police

The Metropolitan Police Department has arrested a woman for an assault with a wine bottle that occurred in Northeast, D.C.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Beyonce Page of Northwest, D.C.

Police responded to the 1200 block of First Street on Tuesday, May 21, at approximately 2:20 p.m. According to police, the suspect, Page, struck an employee with a wine bottle during a dispute inside an establishment.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

Page was arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.