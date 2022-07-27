DC woman abducted at gunpoint by boyfriend found safe, police say

A woman in the District who police were searching for Wednesday after they believe she was abducted at gunpoint by her boyfriend is now safe, according to a family member and police.

Police released an image of 30-year-old Selita Lee who they say was forced into a vehicle against her will outside of her apartment building in the 2900 of Van Ness Street around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday by her boyfriend, 44-year-old Marquez Antonio Parker.

44-year-old Marquez Antonio Parker and 30-year-old Selita Lee (DC Police)

Officers were apparently alerted to the situation by Lee’s family members and friends after a live Instagram video was posted allegedly showing Parker pointing a gun at her.

Police responded and spoke with witnesses who say they saw Parker force Lee into the vehicle.

At a press conference Wednesday, Commander John Haines said officers located the empty vehicle later in the morning in 3600 block of Ames Street. Haines said it appeared Parker initially tried to force Lee into the trunk of the vehicle before putting her in the back seat.

Family members confirmed to FOX 5 later Wednesday that Lee was found safe. According to her sister, Lee let go be the person who abducted her and she walked to a family member's house where she is currently staying. Family confirms that Lee is traumatized after the experience, but add that is uninjured.

D.C. Police also confirmed to FOX 5 that Lee was found safe Wednesday afternoon.

Police have yet to announce an update on the status of their search for Parker.