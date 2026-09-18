The Brief Warm, partly sunny Friday with low to mid‑80s Limited chance of a brief passing shower Clearer skies by evening with a cooler stretch next week



A warm and partly sunny Friday is expected across the region, with highs reaching the low to mid‑80s and a slight chance of brief, passing showers.

The morning will feel humid, but the moisture should gradually ease through the afternoon. Radar showed the last of the early showers moving south and east, with only a limited chance of a spotty shower developing later in the day. Any rainfall is expected to be light.

A nearby front will shift south and east, helping to clear skies toward sunset. Sunshine is likely to break through by early evening, leading into a clear night.

Saturday begins sunny before clouds increase later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s, making for a generally pleasant day for outdoor plans.

Sunday brings more clouds and the potential for storms late in the day. A brief morning shower is possible, but the stronger storm chances arrive toward evening and could affect outdoor activities.

The seven‑day forecast shows a cooler, cloudier stretch next week as fall officially arrives Tuesday, with a chance of showers each day.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny, warm Friday with a few passing showers