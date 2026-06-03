DC Water urges customers to conserve water as regional drought watch declared

The Brief DC Water urges customers to conserve water after a regional drought watch was declared. Dry conditions and below‑normal Potomac River levels triggered the drought watch. Officials say small conservation steps can help protect the region’s only water source.



DC Water is urging customers to conserve water after the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments’ Drought Coordination Committee declared a regional drought watch.

What we know:

The committee issued the watch following dry conditions, above‑average temperatures and below‑normal water levels in the Potomac River. A drought watch is triggered when the entire region experiences moderate drought. Officials say current conditions are among the most significant in more than 20 years.

What they're saying:

"The Potomac River is our only source of water, and if severe drought conditions threaten that source, we have no other alternatives today," DC Water CEO and General Manager David L. Gadis said in a statement. He noted the utility is exploring long‑term resilience through its Pure Water DC initiative, but said small conservation steps now can make a meaningful difference.

DC Water provided several tips to help customers reduce water use, including turning off the tap while brushing teeth, keeping showers short, repairing leaks, running full loads in dishwashers and washing machines, watering plants only when needed and reducing unnecessary outdoor water use.

The Potomac River serves as the primary drinking water source for much of the region, including DC Water customers.

A drought warning would call for additional voluntary restrictions, which could become mandatory if conditions reach a drought emergency.

Find more water conservation tips at DCWater.com/drought.