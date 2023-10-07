DC voter records hacked in data breach: DCBOE

600,000 lines of U.S. voter data, including D.C. voter records, were accessed by a hacking group known as RansomVC, according to the District of Columbia Board of Elections.

DCBOE says they became aware of the data breach on October 5. Voter records were accessed through a breach of DCBOE's website hosting provider, DataNet. DCBOE says no internal databases or servers were directly compromised.

DCBOE is investigating the incident alongside data security and federal government partners, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

The DCBOE website is currently "under maintenance" – it was taken down after the agency found out the website was the source of the data breach.

The elections board maintains voter registration data such as voter names, addresses, party affiliation, and some confidential information such as birthdays and full or partial social security numbers. DCBOE has not confirmed the exact number of D.C. voters affected.