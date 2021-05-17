DC updates mask guidelines days before lifting most capacity restrictions
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on guidance for mask-wearing days before most capacity restrictions are slated to be lifted.
On Monday, the mayor clarified that fully vaccinated people will only need to wear masks according to the following:
- On public transportation and ride sharing
- At schools and child care facilities
- Healthcare settings
- When required per workplace or establishment policies
- Homeless shelters
- Correctional facilities
The mayor also asked that residents adhere to signs regarding whether masks are required or not, and that even fully vaccinated people should at least have a mask with them when they leave their home.
If a business posts a sign indicating that masks are required, you must wear a mask, the mayor said.
The District is slated to lift most capacity restrictions on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. for most public and commercial activities.
On Friday, June 11, bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues will be able to resume normal operations.
