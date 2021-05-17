DC updates mask guidelines days before lifting most capacity restrictions

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on guidance for mask-wearing days before most capacity restrictions are slated to be lifted.

On Monday, the mayor clarified that fully vaccinated people will only need to wear masks according to the following:

- On public transportation and ride sharing

- At schools and child care facilities

- Healthcare settings

- When required per workplace or establishment policies

- Homeless shelters

- Correctional facilities

The mayor also asked that residents adhere to signs regarding whether masks are required or not, and that even fully vaccinated people should at least have a mask with them when they leave their home.

If a business posts a sign indicating that masks are required, you must wear a mask, the mayor said.

The District is slated to lift most capacity restrictions on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. for most public and commercial activities.

On Friday, June 11, bars, nightclubs and large sports and entertainment venues will be able to resume normal operations.