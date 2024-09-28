Expand / Collapse search

DC triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 suffering gunshot injuries: police

By
Published  September 28, 2024 10:55am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - An early morning shooting left one man dead and two other people suffering gunshot wounds in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Langston Place Southeast for the report of a shooting Saturday morning around 2:19 a.m. Police arrived on the scene and located a man dead, another man with gunshot wound injuries conscious and breathing, and a woman with gunshot wound injuries conscious and breathing.

Watch FOX 5 DC Live:

Featured

Man shot near Nationals Park during game against Phillies; police searching for suspect
article

Man shot near Nationals Park during game against Phillies; police searching for suspect

Police are investigating a shooting that took place Friday evening near Nationals Park, where the Washington Nationals are currently playing against the Philadelphia Phillies.

No word on any suspects involved in this shooting. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.