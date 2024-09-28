DC triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 suffering gunshot injuries: police

An early morning shooting left one man dead and two other people suffering gunshot wounds in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2700 block of Langston Place Southeast for the report of a shooting Saturday morning around 2:19 a.m. Police arrived on the scene and located a man dead, another man with gunshot wound injuries conscious and breathing, and a woman with gunshot wound injuries conscious and breathing.

No word on any suspects involved in this shooting.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.