DC streets face parking restrictions, closures for White House correspondents' dinner

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The Brief The annual White House correspondents' dinner is in Washington on Saturday night. The event is being held at the Washington Hilton. Several streets surrounding the area have parking restrictions throughout the day, and some may be closed.



The annual White House correspondents' dinner is in Washington on Saturday.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event, which will be at the Washington Hilton Hotel. The dinner program is expected to start around 8 p.m.

The high-profile event has closed several streets and created parking restrictions surrounding the hotel, and may lead to some street closures. Here's what you need to know.

Washington DC street closures

What we know:

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the following road and parking restrictions on Saturday.

From 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.:

No parking on Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

From 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.:

No parking on Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Columbia Road, Northwest

No parking on T street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

From 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., the following streets may be closed:

Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Calvert Street, Northwest

Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

MPD will decide whether to close streets based on traffic in the area. If they are, only residents, deliveries, and people attending the dinner will be allowed through.