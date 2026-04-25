DC streets face parking restrictions, closures for White House correspondents' dinner
WASHINGTON - The annual White House correspondents' dinner is in Washington on Saturday.
President Donald Trump is expected to attend the event, which will be at the Washington Hilton Hotel. The dinner program is expected to start around 8 p.m.
The high-profile event has closed several streets and created parking restrictions surrounding the hotel, and may lead to some street closures. Here's what you need to know.
Washington DC street closures
What we know:
The Metropolitan Police Department announced the following road and parking restrictions on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. until 11 p.m.:
- No parking on Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest
From 1 p.m. until 11 p.m.:
- No parking on Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Columbia Road, Northwest
- No parking on T street from Florida Avenue to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest
From 4 p.m. until 11 p.m., the following streets may be closed:
- Connecticut Avenue from Florida Avenue to Calvert Street, Northwest
- Florida Avenue from 18th Street to Connecticut Avenue, Northwest
MPD will decide whether to close streets based on traffic in the area. If they are, only residents, deliveries, and people attending the dinner will be allowed through.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Metropolitan Police Department.