DC skinny home 6-feet-wide, on sale for under $600k

A new home is on the market for under $600,000 in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. There's just one thing — it’s only six feet wide.

The two-story home is very intimate and includes a bedroom, kitchen, living room, and a bathroom. According to the property listing on Realtor.com, the home is 600 square feet and sits on a 700 square foot lot. There is also an outdoor space which is 5-feet wide.

The real-estate website shows several images of the fully renovated property with modern fixtures and appliances.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photos from realtor.com