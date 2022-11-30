DC school official charged with indecent exposure

A D.C. Public Schools employee has been charged with indecent exposure after two women reported that he exposed his genitalia in a public spot.

Greenbelt police officers responded to the parking lot of Buddy Attick Lake Park on Tuesday around 9 a.m. after a caller reported the indecent exposure.

The suspect was no longer at the location, but the caller gave a detailed description of him and his car.

Jamie White (PHOTO: Greenbelt PD)

A short time later, officers located the car and initiated a traffic stop. The driver, Jamie Lee White, 45, of Hyattsville, matched the description, was positively identified, and was arrested.

White works as the dean of students at Bancroft Elementary School in Northwest D.C.

D.C. Public Schools released the following statement to FOX 5:

"While we cannot comment on personnel or personal matters of employees, we can share that this employee is on leave as of November 29."