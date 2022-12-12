DC Road Closures: How traffic will be impacted due to U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit

article

The three-day U.S-Africa Leaders Summit begins Tuesday in D.C. with multiple road closures and public transportation impacts for the District.

The summit is a chance for President Biden and the White House to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa and improve cooperation with African leaders.

Talks are expected to center on the coronavirus, climate change, the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Africa, trade and more, according to White House officials.

The summit will be the biggest international gathering in Washington since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Local officials are warning residents to brace for road blocks and intensified security as 49 invited heads of states and leaders — and Biden — whiz around the city.

Residents and businesses inside the closure area will be accessible, but vehicles and pedestrians may be required to undergo a security sweep prior to entering the area around the Washington Convention Center.

Street Closures

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.:

- Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 a.m. through Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.:

- 7th Street from I Street to O Street, NW

- 8th Street from N Street to O Street, NW

- 9th Street from New York Avenue to O Street, NW

- K Street from 6th Street to 7th Street, NW

- K Street from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

- L Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 9th Street to 10th Street, NW

Emergency No Parking

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12:01 a.m.:

- 7th Street from Massachusetts Avenue to O Street, NW

- 9th Street from H Street to O Street, NW

- 10th Street from New York Avenue to N Street, NW

- 11th Street from H Street to L Street, NW

- 12th Street from K Street to Massachusetts Avenue, NW

- 12th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

- 13th Street from H Street to I Street, NW

- H Street from 13th Street to 14th Street, NW

- K Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- Mount Vernon Place from 7th Street to 9th Street, NW

- L Street from 6th Street to 12th Street, NW

- M Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- N Street from 6th Street to 10th Street, NW

- O Street from 6th Street to 9th Street, NW

- New York Avenue from 6th Street to 14th Street, NW

- Massachusetts Avenue from 6th Street to 13th Street, NW

For more information on access to businesses and residences in the area of the Washington Convention Center during the summit, click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.